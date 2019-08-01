Mardi Gras Beads graphic
American Press

The Autism Society of SWLA is looking for volunteers this weekend to help with its second round of sorting recycled Mardi Gras beads ahead of next year’s season.

This Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., organizers and volunteers will be meeting at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception’s Ave Maria hall to sort and organize thousands of Mardi Gras beads collected last year and donated by local groups.

Southwest Chapter Chair Geri Landry said the organization has received more bead donations this year than any year before, but that has put the society in a great need for volunteers who can organize and sort the beads in order for them to be sold ahead of the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

“We need any volunteers we can get. This year we have been overjoyed to receive so many beads, but if we cannot sort them then we cannot sell them and then we miss out on bringing in funds we so deeply need,” Landry said.

Recycling the Mardi Gras beads serves as one of the organizations key fundraisers. This weekend, the Autism Society was able to use funds raised from last year’s bead sales to pay all related fees for a summer camp experience for its group members ranging in ages from 3 to 81.

“This project, of selling the beads back to Mardi Gras krewes preparing for the next celebration, has made such an impact in the lives of our members and we appreciate all the assistance we can get to continue funding our projects,” Landry said.

Landry said the task of sorting beads is simple and could be done by elderly or school-aged children.

“We like to think of it as a fun get-together where you can sit around and talk with people you may not have seen in a while, but at the same time you are filling a huge need,” Landry said.

For more information on volunteering to sort beads, contact the society at 855-2068.

