Volunteer-run SC3 mobilizes area's compassionate

Looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of others? Sulphur Christian Community Coalition — SC3 for short – is a good place to start. No other organization works quite like it to mobilize the compassionate. Few organizations offer the range of opportunities for breaking the generational cycle of poverty and building community.
From teaching a 7-year-old or a 74-year old to read, organizing resources for a community garden, hosting a summer camp, operating a food truck to give individuals job experience or helping someone use the computer to get a copy of their social security card – and that’s just a few examples — SC3 knows how to put the gifting of God to work in practical ways that reflect the Kingdom of God here on earth.
“We’re not a church,” said Paula Taylor, executive director. “We are a nonprofit, but we are Christians, and we are living out our faith all week long.”
SC3 is volunteer-run and some of the team, including Taylor, were men and women who, at one time in their lives, looked at the complex problem of poverty and thought, “If only they’d get a job.”
SC3 helps with that too – and they’ve been hard at work doing just that and so much more for 12 years.
“We were all in a small group at Houston River Baptist Church and realized there was more to the Christian life than sitting on the back pew,” Taylor said.
The group knew they wanted to serve North Sulphur and started praying and looking for a place to hang a shingle, address social challenges and transform hearts and lives through gospel-inspired empowerment.
“I felt the Spirit of the Lord very strongly one day and that’s not something you’ll often hear me say,” Taylor recalled.
That strong feeling led to the group finding a location near D.S. Perkins Elementary School. The location could not have been better.
“Busses would come by and we’d be outside playing volleyball in the yard or tutoring inside,” she said.
People of all ages dropped by to see what was going on. The organization and participation began to grow. Then, the school board turned over the keys of D.S. Perkins to Taylor after it closed.
“We were five years at D.S. Perkins, no rent and because we had the gym and all those classrooms, it just exploded,” Taylor said.
Today, the organization works out of the recently repaired and renovated Sulphur Community Church. Because it makes it a little easier to talk about all that SC3 does, Taylor breaks down the multi-faceted work and volunteer opportunities. Hope United is the volunteer arm of CS3.
“Hope Center is our business center,” Taylor said. “Pre-hurricane we had a shower. People would come off the street if they needed a hot shower, a meal, a place to sleep for a while, and that’s OK.”
But CS3 isn’t about handing out free stuff, according to Taylor. They do it, but on the down low.
“That’s what separates us from many nonprofit organizations,” she said.
They help in a myriad of ways to get people in the door, but that’s just the beginning. Once inside, individuals are engaged.
“Conversation leads to finding out about needs whether that’s education, faith, learning to complete a job application, engaging more with the community, help with addiction…. We’ll walk you through the whole thing to the very end. But we can’t walk it for you, so we’re going to put the ball back in your court. We’re not reinventing the wheel; we’re trying to get resources on this side of the bridge because if you have education and transportation, you cannot jump through all those hoops. We love people and we’re going to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.”
To find out more about SC3: Hope Center, Hope Rising, Hope Soaring, Hope Ignited, Hope Global and Hope Mobile, go to https://suphurccc.org.
“The best way to find out more,” Taylor said, “is to schedule a tour and see what The Lord lays on your heart.”