Crystal Mayo

 Special to the American Press

Crystal Mayo has been involved with Bible Study Fellowship, an international Bible study, for over a decade. She started with the group as an attendee when she moved from Texas to Southwest Louisiana. 

“I was involved in Beth Moore Bible studies and Bible studies with my church there and wanted to continue. When my mother-in-law told me they had childcare available at BSF, I knew I needed to check it out.”

She was a faithful attendee for many years when a health scare propelled her into an increased desire to volunteer and lead within the organization. After suffering a stroke at only 38, Mayo spent three years rehabilitating when she realized she wanted to share the truths of the Bible with her friends and neighbors. 

She attended a women’s conference where the speaker asked how many attendees daily read their Bible. 

“We were the only two who raised our hands. She (the speaker) was like, ‘Y’all like physically open the Bible? Not an app?’ And we were like, ‘Yes.’ But it really stood out to me how many people don’t do that. I was really surprised by that!”

Mayo allowed that realization to open her calendar and her home to her neighbors.

“I really felt like I needed to have a Bible study in my neighborhood. I started with asking my neighbors if they wanted to gather and pray around the light pole. I felt like it was supposed start with prayer in the neighborhood and from that it spurred a Bible study.”

With the interest in neighborhood prayer growing, Mayo mentioned to her BSF leader a desire to introduce BSF’s teaching and accountability to her neighbors.

“I just told one of our leaders, ‘I would love to have BSF in my home.’ And thankfully, we have leadership who is willing to change things up and pilot new things.”

Ladies have met in Mayo’s home for the last three years studying a single book of the Bible or series of books aligned with over 400,000 other class members on six continents in more than 120 nations. 

“I’ve just loved it. I love meeting with people and getting together on things of God’s word,” she said. “Bible literacy is huge to me. People knowing what the Bible says for themselves. I love to see when someone who hasn’t been involved in God’s word, hasn’t read it before but starts and it comes to life and has meaning for them.”

BSF offers classes in Southwest Louisiana for women, men, students and pre-school. To learn more visit, www.bsfinternational.org. 

 

 

 

 

 

