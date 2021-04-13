Sulphur resident Adele Mart retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department about six years ago. When she was there, she was over the Food for Seniors program for those 60 and over.
“Every month, the program holds food box distributions at 17 different sites throughout Calcasieu Parish,” Mart said. “These boxes are filled with cereal, rice, beans, juices, milk and canned goods.”
Calcasieu Parish partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Catholic Charities and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals to supply the items.
The program has significantly reduced the fear of hunger for thousands of senior citizens, according to Mart and others familiar with the program. It can eliminate the senior’s choice of medication or food.
“I have seen quite a few seniors who really needed help,” Mart said.
When Mart retired, she continued her work in a volunteer capacity, handing out the boxes of goods and helping seniors complete applications for the program in Westlake.
When the Senior Center in Sulphur needed help, she started volunteering there where boxes are distributed the third Friday of each month.
“I just want to help individuals,” she said. “It’s so rewarding and it keeps you busy. I guess my passion for helping seniors comes from the programs with which I was involved when I worked with Human Services and now I’m in that age bracket. This food program can keep seniors healthy physically, and volunteering helps me keep going. I was active with my kids when they were in school. I don’t like to sit around and do nothing.”
Seniors 60 and older can come out on Friday to the Sulphur Senior Center, 601 Maple St. , beginning around 8 a.m. to find out if they are eligible. Mart said to bring a picture ID, proof of income and a utility bill. The program is continually accepting new registrants throughout the parish. To find the location nearest you or to register, call 721-4020.