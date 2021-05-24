Earl J. LaPointe grew up in Cajun country, and has always loved music. The 68-year-old owned a trucking business for 25 years. He has also been a High Hope Care Center employee.
“I love being around seniors,” he said. “They are true to their word. They have good hearts, and at my age, I’m pretty much there.”
His love of music led to collecting music.
“I’m known for my collection of Cajun and Swamp Pop,” LaPointe said. “That’s only natural, I guess, since I grew up around Crowley. I have family in Crowley, Lake Arthur and Gueydan, and they gave me some of their old stuff like Ira LeJeune. But I also love the Beatles, CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival), and Otis Redding.”
LaPointe’s collection of music led to him being asked to play music at dances “here and there.” In 1993, his son asked him to play music at a graduation party. He found some D.J. equipment, and he’s able to keep the party going with diverse genres or only Cajun French, South Louisiana music, oldies rock and roll or Country and Western.
Today he volunteers his time and tunes at Calcasieu Parish Council on Aging Center events, sometimes as many as five days a week.
“I love to see the expressions on their faces when a favorite song comes on,” he said.
Why does he do it?
“I’m retired. I make money when I D.J. for others and my wife works,” LaPointe said. “I might be a little behind on my honey-do-list, but she doesn’t mind me volunteering my time. Honestly, there hasn’t been much D.J. work this last year because of COVID. It’s exciting to be back.”
LaPointe was providing music for the Vinton Senior Center grand reopening. His albums, eight-tracks and cassettes have all been converted to CDs. He said it’s easy to download music from his Amazon prime account onto a CD, depending on the event and the crowd’s taste.
“A lot of D.J.s have gone to laptops,” LaPointe said. “I find it very impersonal. You don’t have the fading out of one song and into the next one like I do. Also, if the system crashes, you’re done. You’re out of business.”
He keeps track of the most requested songs at the CCOA events, and every year it’s “Matilda.” The second runner up is “Blueberry Hill.”
“Someone hired me to do music for a Houston chemical company Christmas party,” LaPointe said. “I had to play ‘Matilda’ three times. I think I was able to bring a little Louisiana spice to them.”