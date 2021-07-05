Trista Ledet Ames

Trista Ledet Ames is the founder of the non-profit I Am Gracious.

 Special to the American Press

When she was growing up, Trista Ledet Ames was like a lot of young women.

“The last person I wanted to talk to about anything, and especially a problem, was my mother,” Ames said. “I didn’t think she knew anything about anything.”

She knows differently now. She’s 41, a wife and a mother of four, grateful for the upbringing of parents Nathaniel and Jacklyn Ledet. Ten years ago, she realized not every young woman with whom she came into contact had the advantage of such an upbringing.

“I noticed there are fewer two-parent families and kids who answer 'yes ma'am' and 'no ma’am',” said Ames. “I noticed girls looking for inappropriate attention from young males.”

She decided to do something about the problem. She decided to be someone in whom young girls ages 12-18 could confide and from whom they would find encouragement.

“I wanted to be a bridge between them and their mothers,” she said.

In March 2011, she started the non-profit I Am Gracious, after wrestling with the idea for some time. Ames’ purpose is to encourage girls from diverse backgrounds, regardless of size, shape, race or color, to promote self-esteem and empower these girls with the information and values they need to make responsible decisions. 

“We often talk about taking responsibility for our actions and how actions lead to consequences and how these things can follow us into adulthood,” Ames said.

She has written an abstinence program. She also hosted a “baby shower.” Girls aged 13 and up were presented with a “Real Care” baby model that cries when it's hungry, its diaper needs changing or it’s sleepy. I Am Gracious curriculum also covers sexually transmitted diseases and peer pressure. The girls have visited nontraditional jobs and served the community, an exercise that gives Ames the perfect opportunity for the girls to give back to others and learn gratitude for what they have.

“We’ve learned to fish and next week we’re going to CK Farms to learn what’s involved in farming and ranching,” she said.

She wants to expose the girls to a myriad of career choices beyond those that immediately come to mind. 

“One of the first things we discuss are the girls’ dreams and goals, and the program builds on achieving these dreams and goals,” Ames said.

Ames had a good role model in her parents and was inspired by Attorney Beth Zilbert, who with the late Shannon Cox started the People’s Advocate. She credits God with the gift of wanting to help people and giving her the energy to do it and she keeps at it because she wishes she had something like this growing up, she said.

I Am Gracious regular sessions are the first and third Saturday of the month. Ames is a Westlake native, but the girls are from all over Southwest Louisiana.    

“When you give back, it’s not like work,” Ames said. “It’s love.  

To find out more, go to www.iamgracious.org.

