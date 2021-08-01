Volunteer of the Week: Tower helping businesses get back on their feet

A sense of compassion led Nancy Tower to volunteer with Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions, a non-profit recently funded by a United Way of Southwest Louisiana grant. Tower works specifically with the new Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers and Families and said witnessing the trials Cathy Denison-Robert, non-profit founder, endured during Hurricane Rita spurred her to action.
“She had such recovery needs after Hurricane Rita and she’s doing what she can do to help all of the needy in Southwest Louisiana. I came out of retirement to help her,” she said.
“Just hearing her heart. I knew I wanted to help her help others.
Tower is using the skills she refined as a businesswoman to help business owners who are facing difficulties navigating the hurricane recovery process.
“Right now, my day to day is very focused on the non-profit started but what I’m really looking forward to is helping the businesses. That’s what’s so cool. It’ll look like a relationship.”
With 23 years working in industry as a training manager and public affairs coordinator, Tower said serving as a liaison to help businesses get on their feet again was a perfect fit, well worth leaving retirement.
“I always planned to retire and be a full-time volunteer for church, the fire board and other organizations and this is just something really special,” she said.
“This is different because it’s like case management for businesses. It’ll look like talking and listening. We want to hear people’s stories when they say, ‘We’re just having a hard time and I don’t know where to start.’ We can help them.”
While many would retire and enjoy the full-time solace, Tower said volunteerism gives life its truest meaning.
“It’s so important to keep your focus on others. In this world, if we focus on ourselves and turn everything inward, you’re going to have trouble,” she said. “We’re supposed to be looking out for others. And when we’re considering how the other person feels whether in the conversation or in life, the world is just a better place.”