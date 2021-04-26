Sulphur resident Tommy Little has been named Southwest Louisiana 2021 Champion of Service. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the 10 champions during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24. The annual award recognizes outstanding volunteers from seven geographic regions across the state, plus outstanding AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and corporate volunteer programs.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Little said, “and humbling, especially when I see so many others who are out here making a difference.”
The 68-year-old is retired from W.R. Grace, and said he’s more of a “behind-the-scenes kind of guy,” a “dot connector,” who keeps tabs on needs in the community — particularly among seniors, veterans and youngsters.
“It seems to me that often these groups don’t always have a voice,” Little said, “especially seniors.”
He tells individuals, businesses and organizations about what’s needed in the community, about the elderly gentleman who walked away from a pharmacy counter when his blood pressure medication co-pay rose from $10 to $50. How he has seen seniors who shed tears of joy when they were given fresh vegetables and meat. He found out why seniors need fans — they turn off their cooling in the summer to lower electric bills. He said when others find out about and see genuine need, they respond, generously.
“I started volunteering by working with the group SC3 after Hurricane Harvey,” Little said.
The SC3 is the Sulphur Community Christian Coalition. Through various programs it gives people the opportunity to earn what they need.
“They were cooking 500 lunches and 500 suppers a day for people who had evacuated to this area. A lot of them came with nothing,” Little said. “I delivered the meals for them wherever they needed to go.”
Little networks with the Ministerial Alliance, and he is involved with the Sulphur Senior Food Program. In 2018 he joined the board of the Calcasieu Council on Aging, and met Barbara Matthews.
“She told me if we do the right thing for the right reasons, God will open the door,” he said. “Suddenly I was in volunteer mode. I’ve been blessed. My family has been blessed. I have got to give back. Because that’s just something that once I started, it was in my heart. Like everybody else, I’ve made a lot of wrong turns in my life. I look back and realize God has his hand on my shoulder. I feel like he’s saying, here’s what I want you to do.”
Little said he’s paid these days with hugs and smiles.
“Nowhere else is our state’s character and resilience of spirit more evident than through the volunteers we have here in Louisiana,” Nungesser said. “The Champions of Service Awards are just one way we can recognize the impact our volunteers have on their communities. It is a chance to celebrate our volunteers and thank them for lending their time to make a difference for their fellow Louisianans. I am proud to help honor the achievements of our service champions while encouraging others to become active volunteers in their communities.”
“Despite all the challenges of this past year, volunteers continued to step up and make a difference in Louisiana,” says Judd Jeansonne, executive director of Volunteer Louisiana. “We are proud to recognize these 10 outstanding champions for their distinguished service and accomplishments.”