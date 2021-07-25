Rachael Gary, a 31-year-old Lake Charles resident, finds joy in spending time with the elderly. She began volunteering with nursing home residents prior to COVID-19 and looks forward to the day when the facilities fully reopen to volunteers.
“One day Pat just kidnapped me and said, ‘Come on. We’re going to a nursing home,’ ” she said, recalling her first visit with Pat DuPlechian, Brighton Bridge Hospice director of volunteer services.
Gary was initially nervous about the venture, but DuPlechian’s enthusiasm helped ease her in. “Well, she only kidnapped people that had expressed interest in it. But really it helped to give people that push because they were kind of shy about talking to people they didn’t know. She pushed you in that direction and then she’d bribe you with food,” Gary said laughing.
Her nerves quickly disappeared, though, when she realized the beauty of nursing home visits was as simple as providing compassionate conversation with residents.
“We would just sit with them, spend time with them and make sure they had everything they need— new bed sheets, something with their room or even some things maybe they were embarrassed to ask the nurse for and they didn’t have family to do it for them.”
While needs assessment is part of the volunteer’s duty, Gary said often it’s just the simple friendly face the resident’s look forward to the most. “A lot of them really just want you to sit down and pray with them or just to talk. Some people just want to have conversation because they have no one else visiting them besides us volunteers,” she said.
“And it’s really about anything. Politics, the weather and sometimes they’ll go on and on because they just want someone to listen.”
In addition to conversation, Gary’s group also provided a church service for the residents, she said. “A lot of them can’t go to church and they’re isolated in the nursing home…But with the service, we were able to help people that were dealing with crisis situations. There was one resident with an inoperable brain tumor and the church really helped her, she said. It gave her hope at least.”
Gary was also able to share her creative passion and gifts with the residents. “Sometimes I’d do art with them. Or I would give them advice with art whenever they were working on their craft projects.”
No matter what was on the volunteer agenda for the day, one purpose always remains paramount, Gary said. “You must keep the patient’s in mind. It’s not just a fun little trip. There’s a purpose and it’s really all about the patient.”
Nursing homes have not yet opened fully to volunteers, DuPlechian said, but individuals interested in volunteering are invited to sign up now for training. For more information, call Brighton Bridge Hospice’s volunteer services department at 337-639-9200.