Seven years ago, a young woman walked into First Baptist Church of DeQuincy.
“She literally walked three miles and passed two churches with three kids in tow into our church,” said Jim Thorn, First Baptist Church.
That visit was no coincidence and has had yielded far-reaching consequences.
Peace Daniel grew up in Uganda in poverty and rejection, and began to work to help her mother earn a living while still in her early teens. Life was hard, but her mother had been given the gift of encouragement and Daniel, the gift of hope. She met her husband, a local guy, when they were both working in Afghanistan.
“When I landed here I realized I had come to a completely different world than I knew,” she said. “I was 29 and had never learned to drive.”
She had never owned a refrigerator in Uganda, much less a car. She was tired of sitting home while her husband worked, and in Uganda, walking is the norm not the exception. So on a summer day she grabbed some water and the children in her blended family — she had one child and he had two — and they headed out to find out about Vacation Bible School and to find a place for Sunday
worship and fellowship.
Daniel landed in Thorn’s Sunday School class. Three months ago, she told him about her vision for helping young girls in Uganda who are fleeing arranged marriages. The parents, usually single mothers, are very poor. Some of the girls can be as young as 13, and are sold to become the second, third or even fourth wife of a much older man. One of these girls asked Daniel’s mother for “a place to lay her head,” to avoid such an arrangement. That was all her mother could provide and did.
“The Lord led Peace to our church without a doubt,” Thorn said. “Not only did He plan her time here and this ministry in Uganda. He also planned how she would minister to us.”
First Baptist Church has now launched the New Hope Uganda Mission, a place in a village outside Kampala for vulnerable, poor girls to hide, to learn, to worship and to heal.
With a place to stay provided by the members of a small rural community church, four girls will learn a trade such as sewing, which will allow them to be self-sufficient. They will design and sell items that will completely change their future, according to Thorn. They will study the Bible. The end goal is the creation of a local church and in the future, a medical clinic.
Rather than Matthew 28: 19-20, which is known as the Great Commission, Thorn chose Ephesians 2:10 as the key verse for this new outreach: “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
Attendance at FBC of DeQuincy runs about 200 people, with no super wealthy members, Thorn said. He wanted to share what’s happening there to inspire other churches of all sizes to walk in the good works God has prepared. He also wanted to get the word out about the mission, saying, “We are always looking for partners; after all it is always about BIG-C church, not little-c church.”