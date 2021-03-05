Virus rumors debunked in town hall forum

Health officials throughout the state met virtually Tuesday to discuss the three available COVID-19 vaccines and dismiss several myths, such as the vaccines not being safe, altering a person’s DNA or containing microchips.
The event, hosted by the Southern University College of Nursing and Allied Health, involved the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of Southern University’s college of nursing, said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe because of existing coronavirus research, worldwide collaboration on clinical trials, rigorous testing and funding provided by the government and private sectors.
She said the COVID-19 vaccine does not contain the live virus.
Brown, who also serves as co-chair of the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, said the COVID-19 vaccines will not alter a person’s DNA and do not include a microchip. She said altered videos have been shared on social media, fueling the fire on a microchip conspiracy.
Common side effects with the COVID-19 vaccines include muscle soreness, swelling or redness in the arm that is given the shot. Chills, tiredness and headache are side effects more common with the second dose of the vaccine and go away within a few days.
“If you get these side effects, that is a good thing,” Brown said. “Your body is developing an immune response.”
The vaccines have no eggs, preservatives or latex, Brown said. Severe allergic reactions may occur from the vaccine, especially for those with a history of experiencing them. Patients who get the COVID-19 vaccine are monitored for 15 minutes for any adverse reactions.
Brown said the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility in women.
Residents who already tested positive for COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, Brown said. The vaccine should be administered 90 days after a person first had the virus, she said.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not result in a positive test for the virus, Brown said. Full protection from the virus occurs two weeks after the second dose is administered. The vaccine does not raise the risk of getting sick with a different infection.
Face coverings should still be worn in public, even after getting the vaccine, Brown said.
Brown said the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has an overall efficacy rate of 66-75 percent and an 85 percent rate in preventing severe disease or hospitalization. It does not require ultra-cold storage, unlike the other two vaccines.
Brown said residents should take whichever vaccine first becomes available.
“Johnson & Johnson is not a second-class vaccine,” she said. “We have to get shots to reach herd immunity. If the virus hangs around, we will start to get more variants and more mutations.”
State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, said the COVID-19 pandemic is “absolutely real.” He mentioned former state Rep. Vic Stelly, who died Dec. 26 from the complications of the virus, followed by Stelly’s wife, Terry, just hours later.
“It hits home personally for me,” Johns said.
COVID-19 shut down many goals during last year’s legislative session, such as higher education and health care, Johns said.
Johns said Louisiana and the country should follow protective measures, even as COVID-19 case numbers drop.
“We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it is not the time for us to let down our guard,” he said.
Johns, 71, said he has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged residents to get it.
Dr. Rani Whitfield serves on Louisiana’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. He said he understands the concerns with the vaccine, but warns of the risks associated with not getting it.
“If you’re not willing to take the vaccine, you are playing Russian roulette with your life,” Whitfield said. “It’s better to not have it than to deal with the repercussions of having it.”
Whitfield said 13 of his patients, all of them black, have died from complications associated with COVID-19.
Dr. Juliette Stefanski of Lafayette mentioned that Calcasieu Parish has the greatest increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state, along with more cases of the new variant.
“That should paint a picture for everyone,” she said. “Now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t.”
There have been more than 430,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana and more than 9,600 deaths.