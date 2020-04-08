Virus reaches Cameron Parish

The fact the state Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Cameron Parish didn't come as a surprise, Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Danny Lavergne said Tuesday.
Lavergne urged residents to not worry about the number of reported cases. Instead, they should continue to wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and stay home if sick.
"There's no need to panic," he said. "Just continue to protect yourself. This virus spreads easily and fast. What spreads faster is fear."
Cameron is the last in Southwest Louisiana's five-parish area to have its first reported case of coronavirus. Calcasieu Parish leads the region in confirmed cases, with 186, followed by 58 in Allen Parish, 25 in Jeff Davis Parish and 23 in Beauregard Parish. There are five reported COVID-19 deaths in Allen, three in Calcasieu and one in Jeff Davis.
Lavergne said Cameron Parish residents have done a good job overall of trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19. He said parish officials took action one week before Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order took effect March 23.
"I think we've been ahead of the curve," Lavergne said. "Our message has never changed. Our part is to educate the public."
The best practice, Lavergne said, is for the public to assume anyone could be a carrier of coronavirus.
"Stay calm and focused," he said.
Having only one reported case doesn't mean residents in Cameron Parish should become lax, Lavergne said. Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said the current numbers indicate how active the virus was more than two weeks ago.
"We're not exempt," Lavergne said. "Everybody is capable of carrying or spreading the virus."
According to the state Health Department's website, nine commercial tests have been administered in Cameron Parish. No state tests have been administered as of Tuesday.
Tensas Parish, in the northeastern part of the state, is the only one that has zero reported cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday.