Virtual Summer Camps planned

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will offer its first Virtual Summer Camps next week. Camps will be offered June 15-26 and July 6-17 and will be led by "highly qualified" CPSB teachers, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said.

"These summer camps serve as a continuous learning opportunity for our students during a time in which structured learning opportunities are more important than ever due to the COVID-19 crisis' impact on instruction and learning," Holland said.

Each session is free of charge but may require minimal supplies. Camps are broken up into grade levels, kindergarten through high school, and feature activities including STEM, virtual field trips, ACT prep, music theory and more.

Students needing special accommodations will be served by the CPSB Special Services Department. Students in need of a device to access the camps can check one out from their school by emailing shannon.lafargue@cpsb.org.

Camp space is limited. Campers may participate in multiple sessions.

To register or learn more about Virtual Summer Camps visit, www.cpsb.org/Page/12556

On June 10, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 395 near Bucklin Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will offer its first Virtual Summer Camps next week. Camps will be offered June 15-26 and July 6-17 and will be led by "highly qualified" CPSB teachers, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said.

