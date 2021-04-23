Virtual learning changes studied

The Beauregard Parish School Board is taking a hard look at its plans and expectations of students signing up for virtual instruction for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, according to school officials.
School Supervisor Larry Hollie updated school board members on the subject during the panel’s April session, and prepared them for “hard decisions” he said the district will be having to make heading into this summer on how to shape the next year of virtual learning.
“You will have to, as a board, decide on some limitations. I have been working with (officials at) Allen, Vernon, Jeff Davis, and Calcasieu and several of those are taking some very hard stances on how they are going to conduct virtual learning. We may be as a mirror and reflect that, or we may have some of our own things,” Hollie said.
As of the end of March, Hollie estimated 420 students remain on a virtual learning plan within Beauregard Parish. That is a drop from the previous month, which saw 452 students learning on the virtual model.
While Hollie said the product that was pushed out this past year by the district for virtual learning was exemplary, changes would be made to produce a “finer, better product” for those who continue distance learning.
Hollie said kindergarten through fifth grade virtual students will be entering into synchronous teaching for this next school year, which will require students to log on and interact live with their teachers in ELA and math each day. Hollie said not logging on would mark against the student as an absence, and that students would be expected to adhere to current district attendance policies.
Grades sixth through 12th, according to Hollie, will be asynchronous learners, without live lessons. Hollie said those grade levels will be utilizing a state-accredited instruction platform that has been in place for years, but will be tweaked to allow for seamless introduction or removal of students from in-person to virtual, or vice versa, if their needs should change at any point in the school year.
The hard decisions Hollie alluded to are still to come, however, and he said those will be the most difficult.
Hollie recommended that due to the high number of students already enrolled in virtual learning, that future numbers be limited. Currently, Hollie said a “proportionate disparity” exists among the virtual learners in that the lowest number of students enrolled virtually exists in the elementary grades and then rises with each grade level thereafter. The success rates for students enrolled in virtual learning is opposite, he said, with the younger students showing greater success than their older counterparts.
Another big issue, according to Hollie, rests with student athletes and whether virtual students should be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
“Those hard lines drawn in the sand are gonna help parents make their decisions and it’s going to help our parish,” Hollie stated.
Hollie also recommended to the board that June 1 be the deadline for parents to register their student for virtual learning next year.
There was no action taken by the board following the discussion, but Hollie said he would continue to have talks with panel members over the next few weeks to work towards final decisions.