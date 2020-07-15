Virtual fundraising seminar for nonprofits scheduled Thursday

Nonprofits throughout the country have helped out full force in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has raged the world since earlier this year, yet sadly the ability for them to fundraise has proved to be more difficult. With this in mind, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the Junior League of Lake Charles, Inc. are partnering to help these nonprofits by providing virtual training to help nonprofits in Southwest Louisiana hone their fundraising skills.
“We have many different programs that strengthen and support the community through our community outreach,” said Nealie Hale, President of the Junior League. “I’m very appreciative and honored because nonprofits all over our region are having to really look outside the box and change the way that they fund their missions, and I feel like through this pandemic nonprofits are needed now more than ever. I’m appreciative we can bring this training to Lake Charles and the surrounding areas.”
The idea came about after Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana had granted $2,500 to several nonprofits in the area as part of an Emergency Relief Grant to assist them in buying PPE and other materials to continue their missions throughout the pandemic.
“Of those 32 nonprofits, we surveyed them at the end of May and ask what issues were of biggest concern for them ... and by far their biggest concern was fundraising in 2020,” said Sara Judson, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.
The virtual training, which will be led by Beverly Brooks Thompson, PhD, CFRE, are offered at no charge and funded by the Junior League of Lake Charles, Inc. Thompson is based in Baton Rouge and works with clients across the country to “help them enhance their capacity for fundraising and build their relationship with donors and people who support their causes.” The training will consist of five Zoom sessions beginning on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. and be held for five consecutive Thursdays. They are geared towards executive directors of nonprofits, their volunteer board chairs, fundraising chairs, and other interested board members, and there are an unlimited amount of spots in the Zoom session. Registration is available at foundationswla.org and jllc.net.
Once registered, participants will receive an email with a special passcode for the meeting. Registration can be for any number of sessions.
The sessions will cover five specific topics, and will involve local philanthropists and local organization leaders interviewing with Thompson. The topics will be Current Trends in Philanthropy on Thursday, July 16, Board Roles and Executive Director Roles on Thursday, July 23, Campaigns and Major Gifts on Thursday, July 30 Annual Fund on Thursday, Aug. 6 and Fundraising Events and Online events on Thursday, Aug. 13.