VINTON — Vinton Police Patrolman David Lyons, Vinton Fireman Benji Stanley were commended for life-saving actions at the Tuesday night meeting of the Vinton Council.
VPD Capt. Scott Spell said the two men responded to a 911 call August 4, on Williams Road regarding a woman reported who was not breathing and was in distress. Lyons found that the woman had no heartbeat and began administering CPR. He and Stanley, who arrived shortly after Lyons, took turns administering CPR until an ambulance arrived. Capt. Spell said both men acted without regard for their own safety, noting that they both risked exposure to COVID-19 that could affect them and their families. The woman began showing signs of respiration before the ambulance arrived. Spell noted that Lyons shift had ended 24 minutes before the call came in. "He could have easily drove by the scene," he said. He said Capt. Stanley could have easily diverted the call to Acadian Ambulance. "Who would blame him given the current COVID-19 pandemic? But neither of them ignored the call," said Spell. "Because God has called them to serve and has placed a sense of duty above all other things."
In other news, the council approved an agreement with the Port of Vinton allowing the Port Board to lease a structure on the same property as the police station on Horridge St. The structure was all that was salvaged after a fire destroyed city hall around 18 years ago. Port Board President Jerry Merchant said the port would do the needed renovations to the structure, which will serve as storage and a meeting place for the board until one is built at the Port of Vinton. He said it is estimated that renovations will cost between $60,000 and $70,000 to do the renovations.
The Town will lease the building to the Port for some small, as yet undetermined sum, a year. When the Port vacates the building, it will be in good enough shape for the Town to rent out.
Mayor Kenneth Stinson gave a brief update on projects around town.
He said that bridge, water and sewer projects are all complete. The sidewalks along the new bridge on North Horridge will be complete in about a month.
A waterline extension project on U.S. Hwy. 90 is due to began soon and the sidewalk project that will run from Horridge St. to Industrial St. has been delayed due to some issues with surveying to ensure the sidewalks remain in the town's rights of way.