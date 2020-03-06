Vinton Middle robotics teams sweep competition

The five Vinton Middle School robotics teams recently swept the competition at this year's Louisiana State VEX Robotics Competition, beating out 77 elementary, middle and high school teams from around the state and securing invitations to next month's World Championships in Louisville, Ky.
The school's robotics program has been around for three years, but it has only recently taken part in competitions. Kacie Wing, robotics coach, science and English teacher, said she and a co-worker were impressed after seeing a model program between Louisiana State University and a local high school's robotics program where students earn a diploma seal or college credit for their coding skills developed during robotics coursework.
"When her and I left, we were like, ‘Oh my God. We have all the industries in our area.' We would love this opportunity for the kids who live around here to do that," Wing said.
Three years ago, the sixth grade students were reluctant to take the lead in solving the complex problems that involve critical thinking, programming, design and engineering skills, Wing said. Those students now lead Mission Improbable, the team that won the Excellence Award for best overall performance.
"Now, and even at the very end of last year's season, they just handle everything themselves," she said. "They find the information. They could do any kind of engineering problem solving that's thrown at them."
Isabella Burke, a third-year robotics student and Mission Improbable team journalist, said the experience has birthed a new passion for strategic thinking.
"It's really helped me with my design process and engineering process," she said.
Burke said the key to success is "to keep on repeating the process" of researching, brainstorming, building and testing in order to figure out the best possible design.
Jaycie O'Conner, third-year robotics student and Mission Improbable head programmer, said the course and competition have given her a welcome taste of the future.
"It's impacted me to look towards engineering and find where I want to go in life," she said.
Tristan Moseley, first-year robotics student and Mission Improbable driver and programmer, said the experience has given him a new appreciation for teamwork. A self-described "introvert," he said working with others has helped him communicate better.
"I definitely see (Burke and O'Conner) thinking and talking about things rather than just going off of instinct, and it's proven to be a good thing," Moseley said.