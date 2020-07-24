VINTON — The Vinton Council is considering rolling millage rates forward in order to keep revenue the same as last year.
At their Tuesday night meeting, the council heard from Town Attorney Cade Cole that because the recent tax assessment was up, the millage rate is adjusted downward. The town could accept the lowered millage rate or roll forward the current one, which is 5.76 mills. Cole said accepting the reduced rate would make a difference of $3,680 in revenues. He noted that Vinton currently has the lowest millage rate in the parish.
The item was introductory and will be voted on at the August council meeting.
The council approved the Town of Vinton's application for federal funding through the CARES Act. Mayor Kenneth Stinson said the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is offering mortgage payment assistance to residents to be covered by funding they've received from the act. To apply visit cppj.gov.
He said the parish also plans to roll out a program for utility assistance. The town has not issued any disconnect notices for late utility payments due to the ongoing COVID crisis, as well as the high summer temperatures.
"We do have some people who have some extraordinarily high bills and hopefully that program (the parish's utility assistance) can come in and maybe we can get some assistance for some of those people," Stinson said.
Vinton Fire Chief Chris Vice reported that the Louisiana State Police is asking for the town's support in requesting two emergency vehicle turnarounds be installed by the state during the Interstate-10 widening project.
The council approved sending a resolution in support of the LSP's request to the state's transportation department. The construction project is expected to take about four years. The first phase will widen I-10 from the Sabine River Bridge to the 10-mile marker. The two exits into Vinton will be affected during the last phase of the project.
In infrastructure news, as soon as the asphalt is laid on North Horridge Street, the bridge can be open. Stinson said the work was scheduled to begin Wednesday. If the weather cooperates, it's possible R.C. Paving will be finished by sometime next week. If they aren't able to pave this week, Stinson has asked that they put up detour signs.
"We are doing everything we can to get that project done," he said.
The Horridge Street bridge work, pending a few minor finishing touches, is complete.
Stinson also reported the money remaining in the street overlay program will be used to overlay two additional portions of Fancher Street and Eddy Street, as well as some patchwork on other streets.
Both the sewer and water projects are substantially complete.