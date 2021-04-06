JENNINGS —Vines and Tynes, a wine and food tasting fundraiser, is returning to the Grand Marais Pavilion in Jennings.
The 5th annual Vines and Tynes Festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the Grand Marais Pavilion, 919 N. Lake Arthur Ave. The outdoor event will be held rain or shine under the covered pavilion.
“If you are looking for something to do and want to get out of the house and enjoy good fellowship, taste some wines and sample good food from local restaurants this is your chance,” organizer Ricky Edwards said.
Last year’s festival was canceled due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are moving forward with plans to hold the event this year with limited crowd size and following CDC guidelines.
“I think everyone wants something to do and hopefully we can get back to some normalcy and put COVID behind us,” Edwards said.
To follow the CDC guidelines, this year’s event will be a seated event and wine and food will be served to individual tables. Attendees will also be asked to wear a mask and not mingle as in the past.
Seating for up to 250 people will be available.
General admission is $100 per person. Private tables are also available for eight people for $800; four people for $500 and two people for $250.
Proceeds from the wine tasting event will help Vines and Tynes, Inc. a non-profit organization formed five years ago to provide financial assistance for those in need. Those helped in the past include local fire victims, a sick child and a hospice patient.
Presentations will be made for the wines so that attendees can learn more about the vino and where it originated.
“So if you are novice, you can learn more about the wines,” Edwards said.
Eight to 10 varieties of red and white wines will be paired with food from local restaurants including Green’s Cafe in Jennings, Mike’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Jennings, Cormier’s Specialty Meats in Jennings, Southern Crumbs bakery in Jennings, Catering by Andrea in Jennings, Don’s Specialty Meats in Scott and Happy Wings Honey Farm of Hathaway. Dessert wines will also be available.
“We always like to have people taste the wines and sample it with different local foods,” Edwards said.
A new addition this year
will be a mystery wine.
“We thought the mystery wine would be fun and more interactive as people work to guess what it is,” he said.
Those attending may bring their own wine glasses if they prefer, but wine glasses will be provided.
No wine will be sold during the event, but attendees can order the wine from Lyons Market in Jennings for a discounted rate that day only.
No craft or home-brewed beers will be available this year.
Tickets are available from Ricky Edwards at 337-246-1911; Sonja Landry at Home Bank in Jennings; Steve Eastman at The Bank in Welsh and Sheriff Ivy Woods.
Limited tickets will also be available at the door.