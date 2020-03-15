Victoria Rain Cervera nearly died in 2017 after her boyfriend at the time repeatedly slammed her head against a concrete roadway.
March is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month and Cervera, as a cautionary tale for others, is sharing her story of being severely injured and having a brain injury due to an abusive relationship.
"Your life can change in seconds; never take it for granted," Cervera said.
After a brain bleed caused by her injuries, Cervera, 21, said she was close to death. "The doctors said I'm truly a miracle because most people who have the type of brain injuries I had don't recover like I did," she said.
She said her injuries required her to have 43 staples in her head, she had to get part of her head shaved, metal plates were put in her head, and she went through other things in order to, in her words, "fix the damage that was done."
Her ex-boyfriend, 22, pleaded guilty in 2018 in state district court to two counts of second-degree battery. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with three years suspended and credit for time served.
Prosecutors told the ex-boyfriend at sentencing that he could have received up to 30 years in prison but since Cervera did not object to his plea, which included a lesser sentence, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office was also willing to accept the plea.
Cervera, despite everything she has gone through, is joyful and has a forgiving spirit. She said she has forgiven her ex-boyfriend for what happened and that it was important for her to do that so she could move forward with her life.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women, and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Of course, not all brain injuries are caused by domestic violence. A brain injury can happen any number of ways; accidents or strokes for instance.
Cervera said she never could have imagined she would be among the statistics of people who were in abusive relationships. She said she knows she is one of the lucky ones because she survived when many people don't.
She still has head pain from time to time because of damage caused by the brain injury and she sometimes has flashbacks to when she was hurt. Cervera said it's difficult for her to look at her scar, to remember having to have part of her head shaved for surgery, and to think of all she had to go through while recuperating.
"I had to have help with everything during recovery," Cervera said. "My mom had to bathe me, I had to have help walking and talking, and I had a stutter with my words. I got close to losing faith because I couldn't understand. Why me? And out of nowhere, with praying, I had a leap in faith and I put all my trust in God. He is truly amazing for the healing he has done to me. You can't even tell I had a brain injury unless you look close at my scar."
She credits her family, especially her parents, Lisa and David, with helping her through her recovery process. Cervera said they stayed with her in her hospital room for the couple of weeks it took until she was released. Afterward, they helped her through the rehabilitation period. What got her through those rough times? "It was my faith, family, and friends," she said.
Today, Cervera said she counts her blessings daily, is engaged to Zach Hartnett, a man she said is wonderful, and the couple has a baby boy, Asher James.
She said she would encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to immediately get out of it and away from the person.
"Don't stay in a relationship that hurts you mentally or physically," she said. "Looking back, there were signs. He would get jealous or angry for no reason and I never understood why it would happen. It started with mental abuse and slowly turned into physical abuse. They will say, ‘I'm sorry' or ‘I didn't mean to and it won't happen again,' but that's never the case. Something will always happen again and it just gets worse and worse."
Cervera said she wishes she had known then what she knows now.
"Staying caused me to almost lose my life and life has way more beautiful things to offer," she said. "It's never easy at first to leave or to go through any of it but God has plans and it's not to hurt you because love does not hurt. I wish it didn't take the extent that it did of me almost losing my life for me to finally leave."
Although Cervera said she still bears emotional and physical scars from her previous relationship and will never be able to forget what happened to her, she said she has mostly recovered and is happy and healthy.
"I'm blessed with an amazing fiance who shows me my worth and shows me the true meaning of what love is," she said. "I'm also blessed with a handsome baby boy. Life is very good."
She was in nursing school at the time she was injured but said she doesn't think she'll continue that path in the future. Instead, she's considering possibly moving toward a career that has something to do with the court system and helping other survivors of domestic violence.
Cervera said if she was able to talk face-to-face with anyone else who is in an abusive relationship, she would tell them this: "Get out now before it's too late. Love does not hurt!"