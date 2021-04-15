Veterans in Need Car Show to roll out family fun

Classic car enthusiasts can view more than 250 vehicles while enjoying free food and fellowship at the sixth-annual Veterans in Need Car Show, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of Glad Tidings Church, 3400 Texas St.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with an American flag presentation at 10 a.m. Jimmy Fontenot, event organizer, said several motorized scooters will be distributed to veterans struggling with limited mobility.
Fontenot, a local barber for 58 years, said he regularly encounters veterans in need of help.
“I see veterans that are hurting, and if I can help in a small way, it makes you feel good,” he said. “Scooters are quite expensive. We get them from people who aren’t using them anymore, but they’re all like new. Veterans can use them inside the house or in their driveway.”
Fontenot is the proud owner of a 1946 Chevy truck that he said has won more than 90 awards.
Over the past few days, he has spoken with classic car owners interested in taking part in the local event.
“I’ve been getting calls from people in Texas, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Alexandria,” he said.
The car show was rescheduled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Fontenot said he expects a large crowd on Saturday.
“I think everybody’s ready to get out and come enjoy themselves,” he said.
Along with the scooters, Fontenot said veterans in need also get other help, such as new fences, porches and steps.
Car owners will receive awards in several categories, including best paint job, engine, interior and display.
Spectators can enjoy free gumbo, jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs and other dishes. A train ride, face painting and other child-friendly activities will be available.
Local bands will perform, along with DJs Dale Mann, Aaron Ladd and David LaPointe. Parking is free.
Event sponsors include Mike Willis Ford and First Federal Bank of Louisiana.