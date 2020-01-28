Veterans cemetery work nearing completion

JENNINGS — A $7.5 million Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery being built in Jennings is scheduled to open this spring to provide burial places for 1,777 veterans and their spouses.
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said Monday the project is about 95 percent complete with a projected early March opening.
“Weather-related issues have put the contract behind schedule,” Strickland said. “We were hoping to have a February completion date, but it has been pushed back to the first part of March.”
A formal dedication to include Gov. John Bel Edwards is being planned for March with the first interment to follow for Ed Gary, a Jennings veteran.
Having the cemetery in Jennings will expand veteran services in Southwest Louisiana and allow veterans to be buried closer to their loved ones, Strickland said.
“This cemetery will mean an awful lot because the nearest state veterans’ cemetery to Southwest Louisiana is at Fort Polk, so if you are from Sulphur or the other side of Lake Charles, you won’t have to be buried at Fort Polk or in Keithville,” Strickland said. “And for the 50,000-plus veterans and their spouses from Breaux Bridge to the Texas line, they will be able to visit their loved ones without having to drive an hour-and-a-half or more.
“We will be able to provide what we like to call a super market of veterans benefits for the Jennings area with the veterans home, benefits office, cemetery and a federal medical clinic,” Strickland continued. “We are looking at a potpourri of veterans benefits where veterans don’t have to go so far to receive care. My satisfaction as VA secretary and a retired veteran, is being able to offer a full array of veterans’ benefits that 10 years ago didn’t exist in Jennings.”
The cemetery is the fifth and last veterans’ burial site planned for Louisiana.
It will provide 1,777 burial options including columbarium niches for cremated remains and in-ground sites for caskets and urns.
Cemeteries Program Director Billy Robbins expects the cemetery to be the thirdbusiest cemetery of the five cemeteries located throughout the state.
The busiest cemetery is currently in Slidell, followed by the cemetery in Keithville in northwest Louisiana.
The cemetery will be located on 12 acres of a 25-acre site just northeast of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and will be visible from the interstate. It will have its own entrance and exit separate from the veterans home.
The cemetery will also have its own administration staff to include an administer, grounds superintendent, heavy equipment operator and horticulturist to oversee its operations which will include an administrative building, maintenance facility and a committal service shelter to hold interment services. Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dwayne Guidry of Jennings will serve as the director.
There will also be a bell tower donated by the American Veterans (AMVETS), a veterans service organization. The bell tower will play “God Bless America,” “Taps” and other patriotic and religious music requested by families. It will be heard all over the cemetery.
A 24-hour kiosk will help visitors locate grave sites and burial locations. Other amenities will include benches and landscaping.
Contractor for the project is Tudor Construction of Alexandria. Baron, Helga and Broco of Alexandria are project architects.