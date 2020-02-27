JENNINGS - Southwest Louisiana veterans who have served their country will soon have a new place to be laid to rest.
The new $7.5 million Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, will officially open during a dedication cemetery set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the keynote speaker. The event is open to the public.
The 10-acre cemetery, located at 1620 Evangeline Road, adjacent to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, will serve the needs of more than 30,000 veterans and eligible family members in the years to come, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said.
“I am proud that more than 35,000 veterans and their families across southwest Louisiana now have this cemetery as an option for eternal rest,” Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Col. Joey Srickland said in announcing the dedication on Wednesday. “We offer a host of service for veterans in Jennings and the cemetery is a great addition.”
The cemetery is the fifth and final veteran cemetery in the state and the closest one to Southwest Louisiana.
District 37 State Rep. Troy Romero said the cemetery will be beneficial to local veterans who wish to be buried closer to home.
“When my Dad passed away the closest veterans cemetery was in Mississippi,” Romero said. “We buried him in Welsh, but he really wanted to be buried near other veterans.”
Romero said the cemetery will be “huge” not just for Jeff Davis Parish, but the surrounding area and an addition to the veterans services already provided in the area.
Planning for the new cemetery began early in 2016 with construction beginning shortly after groundbreaking in the fall of 2018.
The cemetery will include 380 columbarium niches for cremated remains and 1,212 in-ground crypts for caskets and urns. It will also have an administration building, maintenance facility, gravesite location kiosk and a committal service shelter to hold interment services. A bell tower will be added in the future.
The cemetery will have its own entrance and exit separate from the veterans home and will be visible from the interstate.
All members and veterans of the armed forces are eligible to be buried in a state-run veterans cemetery if they have met minimum active-duty service requirements and were honorably discharged. Eligible veterans can also be relocated to the new cemetery, but costs associated with relocation would be the responsibility of the family.
Members of the reserve armed forces who die while on active duty, while on training duty, were eligible for retired pay, or were called to active duty and served the full term of service, may also be eligible for burial. A veteran’s spouse, widow or widower, minor children, adult unmarried children with disabilities can be buried in the cemetery.