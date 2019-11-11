JENNINGS — As we pause to pay homage to our veterans, Lawrence Phillips, a retired chief warrant officer who served on the front lines of history during the Korean War, is proud to have served with honor as part of one of the U.S. Army’s original Buffalo Soldier regiments.
Phillips, 88, who now resides at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, believes he is the last surviving chartered member of the 24th Infantry Division who fought in Korea.
When 10 divisions of the North Korean People’s Army (KPA) launched an attack on the Republic of Korea to the south, President Harry Truman ordered the 24th Infantry Division, which was the closest U.S. Army unit as they were stationed in Japan, to “take the initial shock” of the invading North Korean forces and hold the perimeter around the port of Pusan, Korea, until reinforcements could arrive.
Phillips and his mostly African-American army division fought with distinction during the brutal battle that followed. Outnumbered and outgunned by the vastly superior KPA army, led by Russian T-34 main battle tanks, the “Deuce-Four” as they were known, held their ground despite losing massive numbers of casualties. The division lost more than 3,600 men in the 17 days of fighting as they slowed the North Korean’s advance and allowed United Nations forces the time they needed to land men and materiel.
Even though Phillips was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for valor and two Purple Hearts for his wounds as a heavy weapons squad leader in the 1st Battalion of the 24th Division, he is quick to praise others who served above his own sacrifice.
“A great officer that stood out to me was Lt. Gabriel C. Anselmo.” Phillips said. “He was a great leader who never let race cloud his command.”
Anselmo was killed in action.
Phillips was adamant when he said, “I want his family to know he was a fine leader!’
With its origin from the Buffalo Soldier days of the western frontier, the 24th Infantry Division’s proud history as a predominantly African-American unit made their reunions through the years extra special as the country became a more integrated society over the ensuing decades.
“Our southern chapter last met in Baton Rouge in 2007,” he said “We were the last all-black regimental combat team. However, our chapter no longer exists.
“To the best of my knowledge I am the last living member of our unit that served in the Korean War,” he added.
After overcoming the racial divide in the United States as a young black man, serving in the last all-black combat unit to fight in a war, being wounded twice in close combat with the enemy, losing countless close friends to enemy fire, and coming home to a nation that often calls the Korean War a “Police Action” or America’s “Forgotten War,” when asked what he is most proud of, Phillips doesn’t hesitate for even a moment.
“I consider my Combat Infantry Badge, or CIB, to be my proudest award,” he said. “It shows other combatants that you, too, have walked over the hot coals of war and survived, not due to your military prowess, but rather by the grace of almighty God.”
Phillips enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 16 after lying about his age. He served for nearly 24 years having done tours in both the Vietnam and Korean wars.