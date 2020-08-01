Vernon Tourism Commission awarded state funds

The Vernon Parish Tourism and Recreation Commission has been awarded more than $20,000 to assist with marketing costs to advertise for tourism in the local area, according to officials.
District 30 State Sen. Mike Reese (R-Leesville) announced recently the Vernon Tourism Commission had been awarded the funds as part of an ongoing Cooperative Marketing Program through Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office. The program supports the promotion of tourism by providing grants to eligible entities, such as the commission.
According to Executive Director John Crook, the marketing program and the funds it grants to the commission have allowed the commission to receive reimbursement for 50 percent of marketing expenses including online and print advertising.
“It is a program that assists us solely with the costs of marketing, and it is a great help to us so that we can make our funds stretch further in regards to advertising,” Crook said.
In an official release announcing this year’s awarding of the funds, Reese praised the timing of the funds as the parish struggles to rebound from the hit local tourism has endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the tourism industry, this funding is more important than ever as we work to reopen our museums and recreational facilities and get people visiting our parish when they are ready to travel again,” Reese said.