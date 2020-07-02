The Vernon Parish School Board said the upcoming school year may “look differently” with new safety guidelines and protocols for students and faculty.
This week, Superintendent James Williams addressed the concerns of parents and staff members who continue to await news on how Vernon Parish schools plan to reopen this fall, saying the school board is still working to formulate a plan after receiving guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education on Tuesday.
While no official decision for Vernon Parish has been reached, Williams said the board is hoping to develop a plan that would allow students to return to campuses this fall for traditional, in-person learning experiences. He acknowledged, however, that scenario may have to appear differently in order to provide a safe learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One alternative option the district is considering would be a staggering attendance to minimize the student population at each facility on any given day.
“While our No. 1 goal is to have our students back in our classrooms, we are formulating plans to also include a hybrid model of schooling that will allow half the students to attend in person while the other half participate through virtual learning. These groups would attend every other day or every other week,” Williams said.
Williams also acknowledged health concerns many parents have voiced about sending their children into school facilities, and said the district is working to provide an alternative option to families that would allow students to use virtual learning “so that no student will fall behind or miss any opportunity.”
Before making their official decision on reopening plans, Williams said school board members are still awaiting responses from a recent survey sent out to parents earlier this summer. A copy of that survey can be found on the Vernon Parish School Board’s website.
“We want our stakeholders to know that we are hoping to see our students in August, but we will take every necessary precaution action to keep our children and employees safe,” he said.