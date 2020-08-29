The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for courtesy and cooperation from the public after authorities responded to multiple calls of fights at local fuel pumps after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.
Sheriff Sam Craft said deputies have had to leave cleanup efforts in order to respond to calls of residents fighting over the limited availability of fuel at local stores, and asked that residents show patience to the workers of the stores.
“The citizens of this parish are better than this. I’m proud to represent a parish where neighbors help neighbors, and that has been exemplified time and again by the work we’ve done together since Hurricane Laura,” Craft said.
Craft advised residents to be mindful at fuel pumps and stations, and to take only the amount of fuel that they need.
Fuel availability in Vernon and the surrounding areas remains scarce as logistical issues have limited shipments into the parish.
Craft said he would work to make the public aware as resources become available in the coming days.