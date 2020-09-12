Vernon schools set to reopen Monday

Several Vernon Parish schools will be reopening on Monday, Sept. 14, according to information released by school officials on Friday.
Superintendent James Williams stated that all schools, with the exception of three, had been successfully restored following the impact of Hurricane Laura, and that students would begin their planned starts based upon the hybrid schedule the school board accepted last month.
The three schools that will not be opening on Monday are Hicks, North Polk and Pitkin. Williams said those three schools are projected to open later in the week, but did not specify a date.
Monday will be the first time Vernon Parish students have been in school since March, when schools statewide were forced to close amid the Covid-19 pandemic. School officials had elected to delay school reopenings until Aug. 31, before Hurricane Laura made her devastating landfall on Aug. 27.
According to the district’s hybrid plan for reopening schools for in-person learning, students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade will return to schools on Monday. Students in grades 9-12 will have virtual lessons on Monday and then follow their blended learning schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Students with a last name beginning A through L will attend in-person on Tuesday, and students with a last name beginning M through Z will attend in-person on Wednesday, and continue that schedule thereafter.
All virtual students will begin classes on Monday, Sept. 14, and Williams advised any students who have not picked up their Chromebook devices should do so Monday morning.
Any students who are unable to access internet for lessons at home will be able to access internet hot spots in the parking lots of their schools.
In response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ phase three guidelines released this week, Williams said that Vernon Parish schools would also begin transitioning to phase three modifications beginning the week of Sept. 21.
“If a parent choose to switch their student from virtual to face-to-face learning, they may do so during the week of Sept. 14,” Williams stated.
School officials also announced this week that, as a result of a USDA sponsored program, all Vernon Parish will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch meals regardless of income.