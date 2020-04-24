copy_of_tornado-photo-2

(mgnonline.com)

Vernon Parish communities were struck by a second suspected tornado this week, after a severe weather system swept through the area Wednesday evening.

According to National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones, two separate teams were out Thursday morning investigating what he called a “very large, supercell tornado.” Jones said there were two tracks the teams were looking at, the first being a track that began in eastern Texas and moved into western Vernon Parish causing serious damage to homes along the way.

The second track Jones said teams were looking at led from Avoyelles Parish into Rapides before entering Vernon Parish. Jones said it was possible there were several tornado touchdowns within the two tracks. Weather teams would be determining that as well as the chances that it was one single touchdown.

As of Thursday evening, Cleco was reporting that over 300 Vernon Parish residents were still without power following the severe weather outbreaks.

On Sunday, several Vernon Parish residents reported devastating damages including the complete loss of homes and vehicles after a tornado moved through the area just after 5 p.m.

That tornado was classified as an EF-1 on Monday by the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

More from this section

Election for new Welsh High School canceled

Election for new Welsh High School canceled

JENNINGS – The Jeff Davis Parish School Board voted Thursday to squash plans for a July 25 election to build a new Welsh High School due to uncertainty surrounding the local economy.

LC Memorial adding to surgery schedule

LC Memorial adding to surgery schedule

Lake Charles Memorial Health System will add to its surgery schedule starting Monday, April 27, those procedures deemed time sensitive and essential to prevent further harm or complications for patients. This will also include diagnostic procedures which could prevent the worsening of underl…

Dept. of Education offering guidance to school districts

Dept. of Education offering guidance to school districts

With statewide school closures remaining in effect through the end of the spring semester, the Louisiana Department of Education is providing guidance to districts on how to make the most of the final weeks and prepare for the future. LDOE released results from a statewide survey of all 192 …