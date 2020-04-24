Vernon Parish communities were struck by a second suspected tornado this week, after a severe weather system swept through the area Wednesday evening.
According to National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones, two separate teams were out Thursday morning investigating what he called a “very large, supercell tornado.” Jones said there were two tracks the teams were looking at, the first being a track that began in eastern Texas and moved into western Vernon Parish causing serious damage to homes along the way.
The second track Jones said teams were looking at led from Avoyelles Parish into Rapides before entering Vernon Parish. Jones said it was possible there were several tornado touchdowns within the two tracks. Weather teams would be determining that as well as the chances that it was one single touchdown.
As of Thursday evening, Cleco was reporting that over 300 Vernon Parish residents were still without power following the severe weather outbreaks.
On Sunday, several Vernon Parish residents reported devastating damages including the complete loss of homes and vehicles after a tornado moved through the area just after 5 p.m.
That tornado was classified as an EF-1 on Monday by the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.