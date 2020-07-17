The Vernon Parish School Board announced Tuesday that it is working to bring students to school campuses for traditional in-person learning beginning Aug. 10, but will be providing lessons on a blended schedule.
According to a letter released to media outlets and signed by Superintendent James Williams, the school board acknowledged the struggle that awaits for the upcoming school year in regards to allowing students to learn in a face-to-face setting, but that it remained the district’s ultimate goal.
“A face-to-face educational setting is what we know is best for students, but school days may look different as we have to implement recommended safety guidelines and protocols,” Williams’ letter reads.
According to the district’s Strong Start outline for reopening schools, parish school buildings will reopen on Aug. 10, but the first two days of the school year would alternate elementary and junior high grade levels. On Monday, Aug. 10, grades Pre-K through 4th grade would report, while on Tuesday, Aug. 11, only grades 5 through 8 would report. After those initial two days, all grades Pre-K through 8th grade will be attending class for five days a week.
Grades 9 through 12 would see a different schedule throughout the year.
According to Williams, the high school student body would be divided in half, with each half of the students attending school two days a week. Students whose last name begins with A through L will report for face-to-face instruction beginning Aug. 11 and continue thereafter every Tuesday and Thursday. High school students with a last name beginning with M through Z will report on Aug. 12 and continue thereafter every Wednesday and Friday. All other days will be virtual learning days.
Williams said Mondays would be retained as a virtual day for all high school students “unless they need remediation or CTE hands on activities.”
Families who remain uncomfortable with sending their students to a physical school will have options available to them, with Williams adding that schools will offer virtual learning options to ensure that no student falls behind in their learning.
According to the plan, upon the state’s progression into Phase 3 of reopening, all grade levels will begin attending school in-person Monday through Friday, with virtual learning days to be held on designated days throughout the year.
“We want all of our stakeholders to know that we are hoping to see all of our students in August, but we will take every necessary precautionary action to keep our children and employees safe,” Williams stated.