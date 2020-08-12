The Vernon Parish School Board voted Tuesday morning to delay the reopening of schools in the district until Aug. 31.
Only one vote was cast against the motion, made by District 8 board member Lisa Thompson.
School Board Superintendent James Williams addressed those in attendance for the meeting following the vote, saying it was a difficult decision for the board to make, but one the panel took seriously.
“There are a lot of opinions out there ... but for me and for this board we have to determine what is best for 8,000 students,” Williams said.
Williams said by delaying the start of school for an additional two weeks, staff and faculty members would be better prepared to provide a safer environment for all those involved.
The district will be providing in-person instruction five days a week for preschool through upper elementary grades, while high school students — grades ninth through 12th — will be attending on a hybrid schedule.
Virtual learning remains an option for families who choose to keep their students at home for the 2020-2021 school year.
The newly approved start date is the third date to be set by the school board. Initially, the approved school calendar allowed for schools to open for the start of the school year on Aug. 10. That date was then pushed back to Aug. 17 before Tuesday’s vote to approve Aug. 31.