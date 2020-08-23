Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner announced Friday he will be taking an early departure from his office, officially retiring on Sept. 30 this year.
Skinner had chosen not to run for re-election this year, instead supporting Assistant District Attorney Terry Lambright as he sought election for his seat. This summer, Lambright won the office after running unopposed and was set to assume office in January. Lambright will now take office effective Oct. 1.
Skinner’s retirement will mark the end of a more than 40-year career in the District Attorney’s Office. He began serving as Assistant District Attorney in Vernon Parish in 1979 under former District Attorney Bill Tilley, and began serving as District Attorney himself in 2009.
“It is a humbling experience to realize you represent every man, woman, and especially every child in our parish - a responsibility that I never took lightly. I did my best to follow the commands of James 1 verses 19-20 which read ‘everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry for man’s anger does not bring about the righteous life that God desires,” Skinner stated in an official release announcing his decision.
Sheriff Sam Craft spoke with the American Press following Skinner’s retirement announcement and praised Skinner’s work while in office.
“Mr. Skinner is one of the best District Attorney’s to hold office. He is a man who has shown wisdom in knowing who has deserved mercy, and who has deserved the fullest of punishments. He is a man who deserves much respect for the work that he has done in our parish,” Craft stated.
Throughout Skinner’s decades of service, he said it was standing up for the children in the parish that brought him the most pride throughout his career.
“It has always been important to me that we stand up for our children and give them a voice when they have none. They are the most vulnerable in our society, and they deserve our protection,” Skinner stated.
Skinner said for that reason and a multitude of others, he believes the parish will be in good hands with Lambright in office, citing Lambright’s 20 years of experience and his background in Children and Family Services prior to expanding his legal career.
“He is unique in that he is probably be the only District Attorney in Louisiana who has worked for Child Protective Services before becoming a lawyer,” Skinner stated.
“Victims of crime, our children and the people will be well represented in Vernon Parish.”