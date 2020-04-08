Vernon offering meal delivery for students

In the everchanging approach to the Covid-19 public health emergency, Vernon Parish schools announced this week new changes to their meal plan for select students during the statewide school closure. According to federal programs director Joey Whiddon, the district is now offering free meals to be delivered to the homes of all students at East Leesville Elementary and West Leesville Elementary.
Students at those two schools automatically qualify for the program because the schools were already included in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.
Whiddon said students attending other parish schools may also qualify for the meal delivery system if they were receiving free or reduced meals while schools were open.
Parents who would like to sign up for the meal delivery must go to the Vernon Parish School Board’s website beginning today, April 8, through Friday, April 10 to register through the Emergency Meals To You link.
The meal shipments will begin once the registration is completed and the student has been verified, Whiddon said.