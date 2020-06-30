U.S. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced that more than $2.3 million in federal funds has been awarded to the Vernon Parish School Board to be used for the parish’s Head Start program.

The Vernon Head Start program will receive a total of $2,345,520 from the more than $26 million in funding provided by the Department of Health and Human Services to help support various health and education projects across the state.

The funds will be used to help serve the 3- and 4-year-old children and their families enrolled in the Vernon Parish program for the 2020-2021 year, according to VPSB Head Start Administrator Cheree’ Kay Atkins.

Atkins said the funds are awarded and used annually to serve about 230 children and families within the parish.

The Head Start program assists young children from local, low-income families prepare to succeed in schools.

“Our program services the whole child, while providing high-quality education and the resources needed to support the entire family,” Atkins said.

The HHS funds are one of three grant opportunities the Head Start program has applied for in regards to the upcoming school year, Atkins said.

The other two grants include a supplement from the CARES Act, and a cost of living and quality improvement grant.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump designated $750 million more to the 2020 appropriation of $10.6 billion for Head Start programs.

Atkins said her office is hoping to receive notice of award on the remaining grant opportunities in July.

