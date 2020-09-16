Vernon deputy hit in head-on collision

A Vernon Parish deputy and another motorist made harrowing escapes from a frightening collision Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
According to reports, the crash occurred at about 5 a.m. on U.S. 171 near the Hawthorne Road intersection when an unidentified motorist was traveling in the southbound lanes and, for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lanes.
The motorist struck the on-duty patrol deputy head-on, and narrowly avoiding striking another vehicle.
The motorists’ vehicle then flipped over at least once before catching on fire, reports said.
Both drivers were able to safely escape their vehicles with only minor injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The accident is currently being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
As of Friday evening, neither the driver nor the motorist had been identified. It is also unclear if the motorist will be facing any charges.