A vehicle struck Oak Park Elementary School early Monday morning. The Lake Charles Police Department said officers arrived at about 6:20 a.m. to find a 2008 Chevrolet Impala inside the school cafeteria.
No one was in the building at the time of the accident, Captain Kirk Kirkum, spokesman for the department, said. The driver of the vehicle reported they were dropping someone off at the school at the time of collision.
The driver began to leave, thought the vehicle was in reverse only to find it was still in drive when the gas was pressed, Kirkum said.
The driver reported they were "unable to stop the vehicle before running into the school cafeteria," Kirkum said.
Law enforcement was immediately notified of the accident, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, said. No injuries were reported and the driver was issued a citation for careless operation of a motor vehicle, Kirkum said.
The collision occurred at the back glass area of the school, requiring breakfast to be relocated to the gymnasium. The district's maintenance department boarded up the site Monday morning and the school "resumed normal cafeteria operations" at lunch time, Holland said.
Complete repairs should be handled relatively quickly, she said, once the new glass is prepared and the weather permits.
Oak Park Elementary students were "really unphased" by the ordeal, Holland said. "We're glad that there was very little disruption in their school day."