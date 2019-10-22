nwrh_1019_oak_park_elementary-2
Buy Now

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala crashed into the cafeteria at Oak Park Elementary School in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

A vehicle struck Oak Park Elementary School early Monday morning. The Lake Charles Police Department said officers arrived at about 6:20 a.m. to find a 2008 Chevrolet Impala inside the school cafeteria.

No one was in the building at the time of the accident, Captain Kirk Kirkum, spokesman for the department, said. The driver of the vehicle reported they were dropping someone off at the school at the time of collision.

The driver began to leave, thought the vehicle was in reverse only to find it was still in drive when the gas was pressed, Kirkum said.

The driver reported they were "unable to stop the vehicle before running into the school cafeteria," Kirkum said.

Law enforcement was immediately notified of the accident, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, said. No injuries were reported and the driver was issued a citation for careless operation of a motor vehicle, Kirkum said.

The collision occurred at the back glass area of the school, requiring breakfast to be relocated to the gymnasium. The district's maintenance department boarded up the site Monday morning and the school "resumed normal cafeteria operations" at lunch time, Holland said.

Complete repairs should be handled relatively quickly, she said, once the new glass is prepared and the weather permits.

Oak Park Elementary students were "really unphased" by the ordeal, Holland said. "We're glad that there was very little disruption in their school day."

More from this section

November marks two years for imprisoned Citgo 6

November marks two years for imprisoned Citgo 6

Next month will mark the two-year anniversary of six Citgo employees being imprisoned in Venezuela. As their families keep fighting to bring their loved ones home, so does the work to keep the public and politicians aware of the situation.

Charter Academy gets approval to sell bonds for new school

  • Updated
Charter Academy gets approval to sell bonds for new school

The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation's proposal to sell up to $27 million in bonds for the construction of a new facility for Lake Charles College Prep has been unanimously approved by the Louisiana State Bond Commission.

Shoppers search for treasures

  • Updated
+3
Shoppers search for treasures

OBERLIN — Vendors and shoppers were out and about across Allen Parish on Friday for the first day of the fourth annual Allen Parish Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market Trail.

Turning fear into faith

  • Updated
Turning fear into faith

An air of inspiration greeted attendees as they walked into the Lake Charles Civic Center on Thursday to take part in the 29th annual Women's Fall Conference hosted by the Women's Commission of Southwest Louisiana.