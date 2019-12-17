  • U.S. Navy/YouTube

Plenty of hard work helped secure the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels jet demonstration team as the headliner for the 2021 airshow at Chennault International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The show is set for June 4-6, 2021. The Blue Angels last flew in Lake Charles in 1985, said Mary Jo Bayles, airshow executive director.

"I think all the teams are great, but the status the Blue Angels have is something that people just are drawn to," she said. "They are rock stars."

Booking the Blue Angels for Chennault's airshow had been in the works for some time, Bayles said. It was made official at last week's International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas, with the Blue Angels listing Chennault on its two-year schedule.

"I screamed in the middle of the announcement," she said.

The Blue Angels had been a priority since the airshow returned to Lake Charles in 2013, Bayles said.

"You have to prove your show site is worthy," she said. "They have to know you're able to pull off everything they require. They know we can make it happen."

Bayles credited those who have worked to make each show a success, including sponsors, volunteers and attendees.

"It helps to have a community that will back you up," she said.

Bayles said the Blue Angels are expected to fly the Super Hornet, an upgraded F/A-18, during the airshow.

"It's supposed to be louder and faster," she said.

The year 2021 will also mark the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels. Bayles said the airshow also falls on D-Day, June 6, 2021.

"We're hoping to have a huge impact for veterans," she said.

Chennault Airport Executive Director Kevin Melton said securing the Blue Angels could help bring other new acts to the airshow.

The Chennault airshow is held every other year, with the most recent one taking place in May.

Online: chennaultairshow.com

