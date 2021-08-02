A driver killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has been identified as 37-year-old Imy Lamar Dixson of Harvey.
Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Dixon was driving a BMW west on Interstate 10 in the outside lane at a much lower rate of speed than the flow of traffic.
He said the driver of a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler was also traveling west in the outside lane on I-10 while following several other vehicles and approaching the slower-moving BMW.
"The drivers of the other vehicles were able to take evasive actions and maneuver around the BMW," Senegal said. "The driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to avoid the BMW and struck the rear of it causing both vehicles to run off the roadway to the right. Upon exiting the roadway, both vehicles struck several small trees before coming to rest."
Dixson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the BMW sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lafayette area hospital by Acadian Air Med.
Seat belt usage on the part of the driver and the passenger in the BMW is unknown due to the severity of the crash.
The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis.
Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2021.