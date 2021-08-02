Cop lights
MGNonline

A driver killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has been identified as 37-year-old Imy Lamar Dixson of Harvey.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Dixon was driving a BMW west on Interstate 10 in the outside lane at a much lower rate of speed than the flow of traffic.

He said the driver of a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler was also traveling west in the outside lane on I-10 while following several other vehicles and approaching the slower-moving BMW.

"The drivers of the other vehicles were able to take evasive actions and maneuver around the BMW," Senegal said. "The driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to avoid the BMW and struck the rear of it causing both vehicles to run off the roadway to the right. Upon exiting the roadway, both vehicles struck several small trees before coming to rest."

Dixson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the BMW sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lafayette area hospital by Acadian Air Med.

Seat belt usage on the part of the driver and the passenger in the BMW is unknown due to the severity of the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis. 

Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2021. 

More from this section

Cavanaugh: Mask mandate order not unexpected

  • Updated
Cavanaugh: Mask mandate order not unexpected

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that another temporary statewide mask mandate would take effect Wednesday and extend through at least Sept. 1 for indoor spaces. He said the effort, which applies to residents 5 and older, is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly the hi…

Volunteer of the Week: Tower helping businesses get back on their feet

Volunteer of the Week: Tower helping businesses get back on their feet

A sense of compassion led Nancy Tower to volunteer with Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions, a non-profit recently funded by a United Way of Southwest Louisiana grant. Tower works specifically with the new Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers and Families …

Groom arrested after shooting new wife's friend

  • Updated
Groom arrested after shooting new wife's friend

LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre reported that Devin Jose Jones, age 30, of Alexandria, was arrested on his wedding night after shooting two individuals on I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway.