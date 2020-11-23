An unrestrained driver was killed Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash on the Interstate 210 bridge, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash occurred about a half-mile west of the West Prien Lake Road exit ramp and claimed the life of 31-year-old Raymond Christopher Simmons of Marksville.
Senegal said a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Simmons, was traveling east on I-210 in the right hand lane. For reasons still under investigation, Simmons struck the left rear of a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling east in the right hand lane ahead of him.
“After striking the GMC, Simmons struck the rear of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck,” Senegal said. “The impact caused the Ford to overturn onto its left side. The Mercury came to rest against the right side concrete barrier of the bridge. The driver of the GMC was able to come to a controlled stop in the right hand lane.”
Senegal said Simmons was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the GMC and the driver of the Ford were both properly restrained and not injured, he said. A toxicology sample was obtained from Simmons and submitted for analysis.
Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2020.