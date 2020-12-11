SINGER — A 38-year-old Singer man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 27 and George Kendall Road in Beauregard Parish, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of Joel B. Colligan.
Senegal said a 2014 Toyota RAV4, driven by Colligan, was traveling north on La. 27 when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota struck a signal pole head-on located south of the railroad crossing.
Colligan was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, Senegal said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2020.