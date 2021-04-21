An unrestrained driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on U.S. 90.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Cassie Nicole Brockman of Lake Charles.
Senegal said a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brockman was traveling west on Interstate 10 prior to exiting onto U.S. 90 just east of PPG Drive. For unknown reasons, the Toyota ran off the right side of the roadway and onto a steep embankment.
“After traveling onto the embankment, the Toyota rolled over several times before coming to rest on its roof on the roadway,” Senegal said.
Brockman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Senegal said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths in 2021.