A 64-year-old DeRidder woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. 171 in Beauregard Parish, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said Denise D. Alloway of DeRidder was traveling east on La. 26 in a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck when for unknown reasons she ran off the left side of the roadway and down an embankment of a ditch.

The pickup truck traveled through the ditch, struck a tree and rolled over onto its side, Senegal said.  

Alloway was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, he said. She was transported to an Alexandria area hospital by Acadian Air Med where she succumbed to her injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Alloway and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.

Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021. 

