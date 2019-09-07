Significant progress has been made at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School’s new south campus, which is slated to open in the fall of 2020. The new upper school will welcome students in grades seventh through ninth next August with the ninth-grade students being considered its “Cornerstone Class,” EDS’s eventual first graduating class.
As to date, the construction site at 5665 N. Gray Market Drive shows progress in its concrete parking lots, steel framed gymnasium, roof and wooden trusses for the commons building, and the slab for the classrooms is scheduled to be poured Saturday morning, the Rev. Frances “Boo” Kay, head of the school, said. With 40 acres to grow and develop in the Graywood subdivision, Kay said, “It’s an unprecedented expansion.”
“Over the 66 years we’ve been here we’ve added classrooms and buildings as we’ve needed them but we’ve never really bought acreage and had a site plan for a whole new campus.”
The upper school will be characterized by student-focused choices, Kay said. Math classes will regularly rotate times to better accommodate students’ peak learning hours, students will have a delayed start time of 8:30 a.m. to accommodate more rest and classes will be extended to allow for less homework.
“One of the things that will set us apart is that of the decisions are student-centered,” Kay said.
Students will also receive early preparation for post-high school life through portfolio building, aptitude tests and career counselling.
“We believe Lake Charles needs a better college counseling model and we plan to start that,” Kay said. “When we graduate them they’ll be launched into the college.”
The campus is situated in a forested green area and will also feature a lake to be used for both academic and recreational purposes.
“It’s definitely a serene atmosphere that will promote a happy, stress-free learning environment,” Callie Thomas, director of advancement, said.
The upper school also represents a new choice for Lake Charles residents when shopping for educational opportunities.
“I think the people in Lake Charles recognize that we need another Christian high school with a focus on academic excellence,” Kay said.
Thomas agreed saying the combination of atmosphere, faith and academics is the prime recipe for a new era in Southwest Louisiana’s educational offerings.
“Academic excellence is our main priority. Our curriculum prepare future leaders with problem-solving skills that qualify them to participate in the continuing development of Southwest Louisiana.”