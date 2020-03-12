‘Unknown always scary’

SULPHUR — In the wake of reported cases of COVID-19 — a respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus — in Louisiana, many people may be unsure as to what level of concern they should have for the well being of themselves and their family.
"The unknown is always scary," June McBride, RN, CIC said.
McBride is the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital infection prevention coordinator.
"The worst thing to do is panic," she said.
Given the social media environment many Americans live in, it can be confusing determining which sources to depend on for COVID-19 information.
McBride listed agencies like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Office of Public Health as reliable sources for information.
Stopping the spread of germs
The best way to protect yourself is through practicing responsible hygiene. McBride said these are measures that should be taken every day of the year, not just in response to the fear of a new virus.
When washing hands, wet them and lather with soap. Then scrub your hands and up past the wrists for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to get under the fingernails, and consider keeping your nails relatively short. McBride said if anyone in the household is sick, refresh hand towels often or use paper towels for the time being. If there are no washing facilities available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. And avoid touching your face as much as possible. Make sure and wash up before applying make-up, putting in contacts or anything else that requires fingers to the face.
"Consistently following tried and trusted infection measures, such as these, will improve your odds of mounting an effective defense against this or other illnesses," McBride said.
The CDC has issued guidelines for protecting the workplace and home. No matter where you are, disinfecting high-contact areas like doorknobs, handrails and tables frequently is encouraged. In the workplace and out in public, stop shaking hands with people. Video conference instead of meeting in person, limit business trips and food sharing. And everyone should stay home if they are feeling sick or have a sick family member, unless there is a medical need to leave.
Preparation
McBride said WCCH has been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 cases for several weeks now.
"We're prepared to take care of these patients and will provide the same level of care to them as we will to those patients who come in after them," she said. "We'll protect ourselves in the process, but our priority is caring for that potential Covid-19 patient and every other patient who comes through our doors."
McBride said part of the preparation has been making sure the hospital has the equipment needed to protect the staff when they are delivering care.
"We've addressed our front line staff, particularly our ER staff about any concerns they have and we've provided training on wearing their personal protection equipment."
The hospital has negative pressure rooms in the event a patient requires isolation. The hospital has very stringent cleaning protocols and disinfectants capable of protecting patients and staff from the family of coronaviruses as well as bacterial infections, she said.
McBride said she wants the public to know that every patient who comes through the hospital's doors will receive the hospital's very best service.
She directed people to the Environmental Protection Agency's website at EPA.gov for a list of effective disinfectants for the home.