United Way
Special to the American Press

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched its Hurricane Laura Disaster Fund to aid storm victims in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes. 

Funds will be utilized for immediate response efforts, long-term recovery efforts, fulfilling unmet needs and providing grants to community partners who provide direct services to assist with recovery. One hundred persent of donations go directly towards these efforts, said Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
Donors can text keyword “Laura” to 40403 to give online at www.unitedwayswla.org/DisasterFund. Checks can be mailed to United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan St., Lake Charles, La. 70601. Write “Hurricane Laura” in the memo line.
For more information visit unitedwayswla.org or call 337-433-1088.

