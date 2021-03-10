United Way: $5M will be used for ‘long-term change’

Staff at the United Way of Southwest Louisiana is currently researching which programs would best fit the intent of a $5 million donation that novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made to the organization Dec 15.
Denise Durel, United CEO, said Monday that the one-time, unrestricted donation is “the largest single donation” in the agency’s history. The goal of the financial aid is to help residents who have faced financial instability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s all about giving people the opportunity to reinvent themselves so they can be gainfully employed again,” she said. “We’re talking through that right now and finding out what other groups are doing with their funding.”
Scott donated more than $4 billion over a four-month period last year to 384 organizations nationwide, including the United Way of Southwest Louisiana. Scott is listed as the world’s 20th richest person and has an estimated net worth of $57.5 billion. Other United Way agencies in Louisiana to get funding were New Orleans, $10 million, and Baton Rouge.
Durel said she got a phone call about the $5 million gift shortly after a phone interview with Scott’s advisor on the agency’s work.
“It just landed on my lap,” she said. “It was thrilling. We were so honored she would think of us in that way.”
Durel said Scott likely noticed the work done by United Way at the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns last March. Scott does not accept solicited requests for funding, Durel said.
“We fed over 60,000 meals in just over seven weeks,” she said. “We were giving out groceries. I think she just saw our work through social media, which played a critical part for them to become aware of what we were doing.”
The United Way has to provide an annual financial report to Scott’s team for three years, starting in December, Durel said. Because the funding is unrestricted, there is no timeline on how quickly the United Way spends it. However, the funding will not be “hurricane driven,” Durel said.
“(Scott) really wants us to use it for long-term change,” she said. “We want to honor her request.”
Durel said there is a difference between Scott’s financial gift and what the United Way has spent on recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The agency received $3.2 million in nationwide donations for hurricane relief. So far, more than $1 million has been spent on immediate response, such as fuel containers, generators, tree removal for low-income seniors, food, gasoline and dehumidifiers. That amount also includes $300,000 to Carey Baptist Association to cover roofing supplies so volunteers can install new roofs.
Durel said the United Way is shifting its focus to long-term recovery such as rebuilding damaged homes. Various organizations from outside Southwest Louisiana have come in to help with rebuilding homes after the storms.
“It’s a lot of new partners,” she said. “We’re looking forward to working with a long list of organizations.”