‘Unexpected’ random act of kindness for LC man

There is much not right in Southwest Louisiana at the moment, but that fact makes even the smallest acts of compassion stand out even more. One such event happened Saturday to a Lake Charles man, who wished to remain anonymous.
Making do in his hurricane-ravaged home with no electricity or running water, the elderly man was hauling storm debris to the street when an SUV stopped in front of his home . A woman hopped out and exchanged pleasantries with him. She was originally from this area, she told him, but now resides in Arizona. As she left, she wished the man well and handed him an envelope. Back inside the house, the man opened it. It was a greeting card with a $50 bill inside and a hand-written note that read: “A little something from friends in Arizona. God bless you!”
The man said he planned to use the money to repair his water well pump damaged by the storm.