Greeting card
Donna Price

There is much not right in Southwest Louisiana at the moment, but that fact makes even the smallest acts of compassion stand out even more. One such event happened Saturday to a Lake Charles man, who wished to remain anonymous.

Making do in his hurricane-ravaged home with no electricity or running water, the elderly man was hauling storm debris to the street when an SUV stopped in front of his home . A woman hopped out and exchanged pleasantries with him. She was originally from this area, she told him, but now resides in Arizona. As she left, she wished the man well and handed him an envelope. Back inside the house, the man opened it. It was a greeting card with a $50 bill inside and a hand-written note that read: “A little something from friends in Arizona. God bless you!”

The man was overwhelmed by this unexpected random act of kindness.
“The bad thing is I didn’t even get her name and there was no return address on the envelope. I can’t even tell her thank you,” he said.

The man said he planned to use the money to repair his water well pump damaged by the storm.

More from this section

‘Unexpected’ random act of kindness for LC man

  • Updated
‘Unexpected’ random act of kindness for LC man

There is much not right in Southwest Louisiana at the moment, but that fact makes even the smallest acts of compassion stand out even more. One such event happened Saturday to a Lake Charles man, who wished to remain anonymous.

Vernon deputy hit in head-on collision

  • Updated
Vernon deputy hit in head-on collision

A Vernon Parish deputy and another motorist made harrowing escapes from a frightening collision Wednesday morning, according to authorities. 

Majority should have power by Sept. 23

  • Updated
Majority should have power by Sept. 23

The majority of Entergy Louisiana customers in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes should have power restored by Sept. 23, with restorations by Sept. 30 for the remaining customers who can safely receive power, officials said at a briefing Monday.Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam read a s…

Burn ban lifted in Beauregard, Vernon

  • Updated
Burn ban lifted in Beauregard, Vernon

By official order of the State Fire Marshal’s office, burn bans in both Beauregard and Vernon parishes have been lifted so long as residents obtain proper permits for burning, according to officials. 

‘A judgment call’: Parish explains decision to lift evacuation order

  • Updated
‘A judgment call’: Parish explains decision to lift evacuation order

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s decision to lift the mandatory evacuation, effective Sept. 11, was quickly met with criticism on social media. Some residents said it was too soon, considering how many households were severely damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Laura, the tens of thousands …

Tear gas used to draw out alleged looters

  • Updated
Tear gas used to draw out alleged looters

Three Leesville residents are facing multiple charges including looting and resisting arrest this week after barricading themselves indoors while Vernon Parish officials fired tear gas cartridges into their residence, according to authorities.