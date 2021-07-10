ULL football player 'happy to return home' to help SW La. out

Catholic Charities imported some muscle from Lafayette Friday to help prepare and stock sandbags that could be used in future disasters.
Three members of the UL-Lafayette football team spent the afternoon loading sandbags at the Second Street facility.
Iowa native Cejae Ceasar said he was happy to return home and help out.
“I'm from Lake Charles, I went to school in Iowa and being able to give back to the community now as a college athlete is a blessing,” he said.
Teammate Ja’Marian Peterson said the off-field work will also pay dividends on the field.
“It’s bonding with my teammates while being able to help out the community,” he said. “It’s our first community service project. It helps us work at being good teammates, getting to know each other better. It will help us on the field. Communication is always key on the field.”
Peterson said community service is one of the ways he helps to grow as he transitions into the college life.
“I just want to be the best person I can, become a better man,” he said.
“I’m pretty sure it will be different in the fall, but so far it hasn’t been bad. The orientation class we are all taking has been pretty good — I just finished up some homework before we came here. Outside of the class, the football parts have been fun. We have been doing workouts and running. Every Friday we wake up at 6 and do a team run. It’s always great being up that early.
I like Lafayette, the people. There is not as much going on as in New Orleans so I get to relax.”
Fellow linebacker Cam George said he is hoping to learn how to lead while in Lafayette.
“I really enjoy helping out and look forward to doing a lot more like this in my college years,” he said. “I’m hoping to help the team become the program I think we could be, one of the top teams in the nation. I want to become a leader among a great group of guys and just continue to help build the program.
“I have enjoyed being around my teammates, getting to know them and building relationships. Cejae is a good person to be around and talk to. Ja’marian is like a brother to me. It’s been like that for as long as we’ve known each other, the whole two years. We play the same position and met on the summer camp circuit in high school.”