Calcasieu Parish – Two Sulphur residents are dead following a two-vehicle crash south of Sulphur last night.

On September 12, 2019, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 108 at Louisiana Highway 27. 

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling east on LA 108 when the driver, 43-year-old Billy J. Cornes of Sulphur, failed to yield while turning left onto LA 27. 

Cornes turned into the path of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 resulting in a collision.

Cornes and a passenger in his vehicle, 36-year-old Danielle R. Cornes, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the F-150 was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

