Calcasieu Parish – Two Sulphur residents are dead following a two-vehicle crash south of Sulphur last night.
On September 12, 2019, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 108 at Louisiana Highway 27.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling east on LA 108 when the driver, 43-year-old Billy J. Cornes of Sulphur, failed to yield while turning left onto LA 27.
Cornes turned into the path of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 resulting in a collision.
Cornes and a passenger in his vehicle, 36-year-old Danielle R. Cornes, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the F-150 was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.