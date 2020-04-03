Inmate Death graphic

OAKDALE – Two more federal inmates at a low-security prison in Allen Parish have died of complications from the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

David Townsend, 66, who had been serving a 240-month sentence on drug-related charges, died Thursday at an undisclosed hospital just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

A second inmate, James Wilson, 57, died Wednesday.

Townsend was taken to a local hospital Saturday after going into respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale. He was placed on a ventilator Saturday after his condition worsened, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Wilson, 57, who had been serving a 135-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale, died Wednesday at an undisclosed hospital just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital Sunday after going into respiratory failure. He was placed on a ventilator Monday after his condition declined, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Two other inmates from the Oakdale facility - Nicholas Rodriguez, 43 and Patrick Jones, 49 - died earlier this week in the hospital after developing complications from the virus.

A fifth inmate in Libson, Ohio also died Thursday in a hospital after having difficulty breathing and being placed on a ventilator. He was tested for COVID-19, but test results were still pending at the time of his death.

All five inmates had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which put them at greater risk for developing more severe symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Townsend had been at the Oakdale facility since November 2013 after being sentenced on drug-related charges in Georgia.

Wilson had been at the facility since September 2015 after being sentenced in Alabama to 135-months for obscene material and receipt of child pornography.

Sixteen of the 26 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Allen Parish as of Thursday are from the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale. Of those 12 are inmates and four are staff members.

A total of 75 inmates and 39 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bureau's 122 institutions.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has announced 14-day lockdown for inmates at all its institutions.

More from this section

2 DeRidder educators battling illness

  • Updated
2 DeRidder educators battling illness

Two DeRidder educators are battling for their lives, according to family members as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to hit home in Beauregard Parish.

Allen school meal program starts again April 9

Allen school meal program starts again April 9

OBERLIN — Students in Allen Parish will soon be able to get weekly grab-and-go meals again, after the program was suspended last month due to a shortage of supplies and health concerns.

School meal sites in LC, Sulphur run out of food

School meal sites in LC, Sulphur run out of food

The Calcasieu Parish School Board saw a drastically higher participation in its COVID-19 school closure feeding program when it resumed Wednesday. The two sites in Lake Charles and Sulphur ran out of food, leaving some families empty handed after the 1,200 pre-packaged meals were distributed…

Lake Arthur shuts down basketball courts

Lake Arthur shuts down basketball courts

LAKE ARTHUR — Public basketball and tennis courts in Lake Arthur are closed as of Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and encourage social distancing.

Second inmate dies from COVID-19

Second inmate dies from COVID-19

OAKDALE — A second inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale died Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.