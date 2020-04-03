OAKDALE – Two more federal inmates at a low-security prison in Allen Parish have died of complications from the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
David Townsend, 66, who had been serving a 240-month sentence on drug-related charges, died Thursday at an undisclosed hospital just days after testing positive for COVID-19.
A second inmate, James Wilson, 57, died Wednesday.
Townsend was taken to a local hospital Saturday after going into respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale. He was placed on a ventilator Saturday after his condition worsened, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Wilson, 57, who had been serving a 135-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale, died Wednesday at an undisclosed hospital just days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wilson was taken to a local hospital Sunday after going into respiratory failure. He was placed on a ventilator Monday after his condition declined, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Two other inmates from the Oakdale facility - Nicholas Rodriguez, 43 and Patrick Jones, 49 - died earlier this week in the hospital after developing complications from the virus.
A fifth inmate in Libson, Ohio also died Thursday in a hospital after having difficulty breathing and being placed on a ventilator. He was tested for COVID-19, but test results were still pending at the time of his death.
All five inmates had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which put them at greater risk for developing more severe symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Townsend had been at the Oakdale facility since November 2013 after being sentenced on drug-related charges in Georgia.
Wilson had been at the facility since September 2015 after being sentenced in Alabama to 135-months for obscene material and receipt of child pornography.
Sixteen of the 26 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Allen Parish as of Thursday are from the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale. Of those 12 are inmates and four are staff members.
A total of 75 inmates and 39 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bureau's 122 institutions.
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has announced 14-day lockdown for inmates at all its institutions.